UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 China's By-health Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 502.6 million yuan ($80.17 million)
* Says expects 2015 Q1 net profit at about 159.8-195.4 million yuan versus net profit of 177.6 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BFFFWc; bit.ly/1vFdvbc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources