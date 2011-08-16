NEW YORK Here is a summary of stories published over the weekend that may be of interest to financial advisers, covering wealth, investing and other relevant topics.

1. Put me into options. (New York Times)

"Wealth Matters" columnist Paul Sullivan suggests on Aug. 12 that investors with even "modest portfolios" think about futures and options to deal with market volatility. "Collars"--selling a call option on a stock and buying a put option on the same stock -- are the "simplest volatility strategy," he writes, though he quotes adviser Tyler Vernon of Biltmore Capital Advisors ($600 million under management) as promoting the strategy only to "more sophisticated" clients.

Sullivan suggests that volatility be considered an asset class unto itself, and has three other ideas for retail investors:

-- Hedging with stock index futures, though the article doesn't discuss how rapidly margin calls can come since futures have much lower margin requirements than stocks;

-- Buying structured notes from JP Morgan Private Bank and other banks. He warns that investors must be comfortable with the credit quality of the bank selling them: When Lehman Brothers failed investors were left holding unpaid notes.

-- Buying more specialized structured products. He cites a "planned return strategy" from MDE Group (run by Mitchell Eichen) that combine options and exchange-traded funds.

Sullivan says gains from the volatility strategies may be taxed heavily because they tend to be short-term. If there are gains to be had.

2. Financial planning for women (New York Times)

Saturday's "Times" features a brief taken from its "Bucks" blog on LearnVest, a website for women seeking to sharpen their financial savvy. For a fee (undisclosed in the article), users can send questions to a certified financial planner or take LearnVest's financial courses. Comments one California reader quoted by the Times: "I still bristle at the idea that women need to be targeted specifically for finance education."

3. Bad Adviser (The New York Times)

"My wife followed the advice of a financial adviser and she would have been better off putting her money under the mattress," a 67-year-old investor says in an article that ran Aug. 12 under the title "Small Investors Recalibrate After a Wave of Gyrations."

4. Cash Them Out (The Wall Street Journal Weekend edition)

Investors in or close to retirement should set aside at least one year's worth of their expenses in FDIC-insured deposit accounts and money market funds, as well as consider variable annuities, advisers say in article titled "Which Way to Retirement" by Kelly Greene. An investment officer from oft-quoted registered investment advisory firm Evensky & Katz suggests deploying a second year's worth of retirement cash into a slightly riskier bond fund with a one-year maturity, such as the Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, which pays more yield. Thom Hall, a certified financial planner in Midvale, Utah, says he's summoning clients nearing retirement to take an online risk-tolerance survey from FinaMetrica.com that he purchased for $890 a year (individuals can take the survey for $45, according to the article). "It's expensive, but it's an impartial tool," he tells the WSJ.

5. Value Traps (Weekend WSJ)

Reporter Ben Levisohn's cautionary article "Don't Fall Into the Value Trap" warns investors about rushing into the market to seize beaten-down stocks. Low price-to-earnings ratios can be misleading after sudden market dives because analysts tend to lag the market in reducing their earnings projections. "It's too early to buy many segments of the market," Savita Subramanian, head of quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, tells the WSJ. "They're only cheap because their prices are falling faster than their earnings are deteriorating."

6. Exchange-Traded Cash? (Barron's)

ETF Focus columnist Murray Coleman say managers of exchange-traded funds have moved heavily into cash as a result of last week's vitriolic moves. "It's going to take time to sort through the damage," Laif Meidell, manager of the Meidell Tactical Advantage ETF, tells Barron's. The fund's stock exposure at the end of last week was 4%, down from 57% in mid-July.

(Compiled by Jed Horowitz; edited by Richard Satran)