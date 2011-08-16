NEW YORK Here is a summary of stories published
over the weekend that may be of interest to financial advisers,
covering wealth, investing and other relevant topics.
1. Put me into options. (New York Times)
"Wealth Matters" columnist Paul Sullivan suggests on Aug.
12 that investors with even "modest portfolios" think about
futures and options to deal with market volatility.
"Collars"--selling a call option on a stock and buying a put
option on the same stock -- are the "simplest volatility
strategy," he writes, though he quotes adviser Tyler Vernon of
Biltmore Capital Advisors ($600 million under management) as
promoting the strategy only to "more sophisticated" clients.
Sullivan suggests that volatility be considered an asset
class unto itself, and has three other ideas for retail
investors:
-- Hedging with stock index futures, though the article
doesn't discuss how rapidly margin calls can come since futures
have much lower margin requirements than stocks;
-- Buying structured notes from JP Morgan Private Bank and
other banks. He warns that investors must be comfortable with
the credit quality of the bank selling them: When Lehman
Brothers failed investors were left holding unpaid notes.
-- Buying more specialized structured products. He cites a
"planned return strategy" from MDE Group (run by Mitchell
Eichen) that combine options and exchange-traded funds.
Sullivan says gains from the volatility strategies may be
taxed heavily because they tend to be short-term. If there are
gains to be had.
2. Financial planning for women (New York Times)
Saturday's "Times" features a brief taken from its "Bucks"
blog on LearnVest, a website for women seeking to sharpen their
financial savvy. For a fee (undisclosed in the article), users
can send questions to a certified financial planner or take
LearnVest's financial courses. Comments one California reader
quoted by the Times: "I still bristle at the idea that women
need to be targeted specifically for finance education."
3. Bad Adviser (The New York Times)
"My wife followed the advice of a financial adviser and she
would have been better off putting her money under the
mattress," a 67-year-old investor says in an article that ran
Aug. 12 under the title "Small Investors Recalibrate After a
Wave of Gyrations."
4. Cash Them Out (The Wall Street Journal Weekend
edition)
Investors in or close to retirement should set aside at
least one year's worth of their expenses in FDIC-insured
deposit accounts and money market funds, as well as consider
variable annuities, advisers say in article titled "Which Way
to Retirement" by Kelly Greene. An investment officer from
oft-quoted registered investment advisory firm Evensky & Katz
suggests deploying a second year's worth of retirement cash
into a slightly riskier bond fund with a one-year maturity,
such as the Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, which
pays more yield. Thom Hall, a certified financial planner in
Midvale, Utah, says he's summoning clients nearing retirement
to take an online risk-tolerance survey from FinaMetrica.com
that he purchased for $890 a year (individuals can take the
survey for $45, according to the article). "It's expensive, but
it's an impartial tool," he tells the WSJ.
5. Value Traps (Weekend WSJ)
Reporter Ben Levisohn's cautionary article "Don't Fall Into
the Value Trap" warns investors about rushing into the market
to seize beaten-down stocks. Low price-to-earnings ratios can
be misleading after sudden market dives because analysts tend
to lag the market in reducing their earnings projections. "It's
too early to buy many segments of the market," Savita
Subramanian, head of quantitative strategy at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, tells the WSJ. "They're only cheap because their
prices are falling faster than their earnings are
deteriorating."
6. Exchange-Traded Cash? (Barron's)
ETF Focus columnist Murray Coleman say managers of
exchange-traded funds have moved heavily into cash as a result
of last week's vitriolic moves. "It's going to take time to
sort through the damage," Laif Meidell, manager of the Meidell
Tactical Advantage ETF, tells Barron's. The fund's stock
exposure at the end of last week was 4%, down from 57% in
mid-July.
