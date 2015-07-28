BEIRUT, July 28 Lebanon's Byblos Bank
said on Tuesday its first-half consolidated net profit rose 1.1
percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
Profit for the six months to June 30 was $70.1 million, the
bank said in a statement, without giving a more detailed
breakdown.
Byblos Bank is Lebanon's third-largest bank by market
capitalisation, according to Reuters data.
The statement said the bank had "maintained its cautious
strategy aiming at preserving asset quality and protecting
shareholder value."
Byblos Bank's total assets were $19.2 billion and customer
deposits were $15.9 billion, similar to figures given during the
bank's first-quarter results released in late
April.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Jason Neely)