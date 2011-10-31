(Recasts lead, adds details, comparison with other banks)

BEIRUT Oct 31 Lender Byblos Bank on Monday reported reduced profit growth in the face of a slowdown in Lebanon's economy and upheaval in the Middle East.

It said profit in the first nine months of 2011 grew 6.2 percent to $128.1 million, compared with a 16.2 percent rise in first-half profit against the same period a year earlier and a 22 percent rise in 2010 full-year profit compared with 2009.

Byblos was the third of Lebanon's three main banks to report its nine-month results. Blom Bank last week said profit was steady at $236.3 million while Bank Audi posted a 7.1 percent rise to $271 million.

Results for all three showed a decline in profit growth.

Byblos said assets rose 9 percent to $16.7 billion and customer deposits increased 7 percent to $12.7 billion.

Its shares fell 1.2 percent to $1.60 after the results.

Byblos said its cost to income ratio fell to 47.4 percent in the first nine months of 2011, compared with 48.9 percent in the same period last year. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Cowell)