| LOS ANGELES, March 13
Chinese automaker BYD
Co Ltd, backed by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, aims to triple its production
of batteries as it takes on Tesla Motors in the race to
supply electric vehicles and boost energy storage.
Shenzhen-based BYD plans to add 6 gigawatt hours of global
production for batteries in each of the next three years, and
hopes to keep adding at that pace afterwards if demand is solid,
Matthew Jurjevich, a spokesman for the company, said on Friday.
That means BYD could ramp up from 10 GWh capacity at the end
of this year to about 34 GWh of batteries by the beginning of
2020. This would put it about even with Tesla's planned $5
billion Nevada gigafactory.
The companies are fast emerging as two of the key players in
the nascent electricity storage sector. Storage technology is
considered critical to integrating large amounts of renewable
energy because it can absorb excess power from wind farms or
solar panels and keep that for use when conditions don't allow
for power generation.
"We have demonstrated that BYD is capable of adding 6 GWh
every year with strong market demand," Jurjevich, who works for
BYD's U.S. unit, said in an interview.
The sector has attracted Tesla, BYD and a range of startups
as well as stalwart battery manufacturers and is expected to
grow to $1.5 billion by 2019 from $128 million in 2014 in the
United States alone, according to GTM Research.
BYD, which declined to provide investment budgets, ended
last year with 4 GWh of capacity and will be at 10 GWh later
this year. The U.S. energy storage market is expected to triple
this year to 220 MW, according to GTM.
Most of BYD's production is in China, but the company is
opening a major new factory in Brazil this year that will
contribute meaningfully to output next year, Jurjevich said.
BYD, which started out making mobile phone batteries, will
also scale up manufacturing in the United States as demand for
its batteries increases, he added.
According to data published last year by Lux Research, BYD
is the sixth-biggest manufacturer of batteries for hybrid and
plug-in vehicles. Panasonic Corporation, which makes
cells and batteries for Tesla, is the biggest.
Tesla, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, has said it will
launch its own production of battery cells in Nevada in 2016 and
reach 35 GWh of capacity by 2020. Tesla does not currently
produce battery cells, according to a company spokeswoman.
BYD opened two manufacturing plants in Southern California
in 2013 to produce both electric buses for public transportation
and batteries.
The company shocked many in 2003 when it launched its
automotive business and has since become one of China's most
successful automakers. Outside of China, however, it has focused
on selling buses rather than cars.
BYD plans to deploy 70 megawatt hours of projects in that
market in the United States this year, and has another 130 MWh
of projects in its U.S. pipeline.
It has already deployed 40 MWh of projects in North America
with customers including Chevron Corp and Duke Energy
Corp.
