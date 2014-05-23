May 23 BYD Co Ltd

* Says to place 121.9 million new H-shares at HK$35 ($4.51) per share

* Says offer price at 14.95 percent discount to its closing price on May 23

* Says its shares to resume trading on May 26

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ruv59v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)