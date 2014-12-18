UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 BYD Co Ltd
* Says not suffering from foreign exchange losses as exports sales to Russia less than $1 million
* Says did not see fall in electric vehicle orders, e-vehicle orders and output growth "remains good"
* Says according to Hong Kong exchange data, units of Warren Buffett still hold 225 million H-shares of the company
* Says no signs of Buffett reducing stake in the future
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J7XfTI
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources