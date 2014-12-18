Dec 18 BYD Co Ltd

* Says not suffering from foreign exchange losses as exports sales to Russia less than $1 million

* Says did not see fall in electric vehicle orders, e-vehicle orders and output growth "remains good"

* Says according to Hong Kong exchange data, units of Warren Buffett still hold 225 million H-shares of the company

* Says no signs of Buffett reducing stake in the future

