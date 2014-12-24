Dec 24 BYD Co Ltd

* Says CEO Wang Chuanfu increased holdings in company

* Says Wang's shares acquisition shows that he has confidence towards the company's future prospects

* Says Wang holds 23.0873 percent of company's total issued share capital after acquisition

* Says Wang does not rule out buying more shares in future depending on conditions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A40DLH

