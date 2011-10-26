BEIJING Oct 26 BYD , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, began selling its electric model car e6 to retail customers in Shenzhen on Wednesday.

The e6, charged by BYD's self-made battery Fe, can run about 186 miles on a single charge in urban conditions, BYD said in a statement.

Nissan Motor's electric car, the Leaf, has a range of about 100 miles on a full electric charge. The Volt, General Motor's plug-in hybrid, runs on a battery charge for about 35 to 40 miles before a small gasoline engine kicks in to charge the batteries, giving it a range of about 350 miles.

BYD's e6 is priced at 369,800 yuan, but residents in the southern China city are eligible for government subsidies up to 120,000 yuan, a markdown of nearly a third but leaving the sticker price still in the range of $39,000.

Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years to transform the country into one of the leading producers of clean vehicles.

But so far customers remain unimpressed by the high cost and limited journey range of the vehicles and a lack of charging infrastructure.

In Shanghai, a huge metropolis with more than 20 million people, there are only 10 registered electric cars, while the number in Hangzhou is only slightly higher at 25, according to China Business News.

To help attract customers, China Southern Power Grid, a major power distributor in the south, will help e6 buyers to install charging facilities near their residence, the statement added.

BYD, 10 percent owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), has already delivered 350 e6 models to a taxi operator in Shenzhen.

BYD, 10 percent owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), has already delivered 350 e6 models to a taxi operator in Shenzhen.

It also operates a 600 million yuan ($94 million) electric car venture with Daimler AG Daign.DE. The venture will roll out its first electric car in China in 2012. ($1 = 6.360 Chinese Yuan)