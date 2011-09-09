* BYD says to focus on restructuring through 2012

* Auto sales seen to rise 20-30 pct a yr in 2013-2015

* Seeking approval for 6 bln yuan domestic bond (Recasts with quotes, details)

By Alison Leung

SHENZHEN, Sept 9 BYD Co Ltd said on Friday that it expects a steady decline in capital expenditure through to 2012 as the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese battery and car maker focuses on internal restructuring instead of expansion.

After 2012 the company should return to its growth track, with auto sales expected to rise 20-30 percent per year between 2013 and 2015, Chairman Wang Chuanfu said at a shareholder meeting in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"In the past we put too much focus on the number of car dealers rather than their quality," Wang said.

"We had 2,000, 3,000 dealers; it was certainly a mistake," he said, adding that the company had been restructuring its sales team and focusing on improving the quality of its cars.

Weak auto and handset sales knocked the company's first-half net profit down 89 percent to 275 million yuan. It sold a total of 220,131 vehicles in the first six months, down 23.37 percent.

BYD's vehicle capacity would reach almost 900,000 this year, Wang said.

Wang said capital expenditure would reach 8-9 billion yuan this year and 5-6 billion yuan in 2012, versus more than 10 billion yuan last year.

The Shenzhen-based company is seeking shareholder approval for a proposed domestic corporate bond issue to raise up to 6 billion yuan ($938.4 million) to cut debt and supplement working capital.

BYD had been a star after an investment of $230 million from Buffet in 2009. Its F3 sedan was China's best-selling car in 2009 and 2010, but it has been unable to build on its initial success.

A lack of competitive new models has made it particularly vulnerable after the government stripped away tax incentives for small cars at the end of last year.

Plunging sales, a failure to deliver on its promised green car plan, and delays in the U.S. launch of its e6 electric sedan have led some to question the wisdom of Buffet's investment in the company.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) paid about $230 million in 2009 for 225 million shares, a 9.6 percent stake in the company. The stake was worth as much as $2.47 billion in October 2009 when the share price peaked at HK$85.5. ($1 = 6.394 yuan) (Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)