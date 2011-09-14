HONG KONG, Sept 14 Airbags on F3 model cars made
by the Warren Buffett-backed battery and car maker BYD
failed to automatically open in several crashes, Hong Kong
newspapers reported on Wednesday.
Citing a report by China's state television CCTV on Sunday,
the newspapers said the airbags of several F3 compact cars
failed to inflate in collisions and that had led to injuries.
BYD officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
Shares of BYD fell 6.3 percent in Shenzhen on
Tuesday in a broader market down 1.5 percent. Hong
Kong's financial markets were closed for a holiday on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)