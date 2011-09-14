HONG KONG, Sept 14 Airbags on F3 model cars made by the Warren Buffett-backed battery and car maker BYD failed to automatically open in several crashes, Hong Kong newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Citing a report by China's state television CCTV on Sunday, the newspapers said the airbags of several F3 compact cars failed to inflate in collisions and that had led to injuries.

BYD officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shares of BYD fell 6.3 percent in Shenzhen on Tuesday in a broader market down 1.5 percent. Hong Kong's financial markets were closed for a holiday on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)