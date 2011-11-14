* E-car sales may pick up by late 2012/2013 - analyst
By Alison Leung and Fang Yan
HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong-listed shares
in BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese car maker backed
by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, rose more than 22 percent on
Monday, the biggest single-day gain in three years, on Chinese
government measures to encourage growth in electric car sales.
Beijing had asked 25 electric vehicle pilot cities to
consider allowing car buyers to purchase electric cars without
participating in license auctions or lotteries, according to a
joint statement from the Science and Technology Ministry, the
National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of
Information and Technology, and the Finance Ministry.
In a bid to contain congestion in Beijing, which is
projected to have 7 million vehicles on the road by 2012, the
city holds a monthly car registration lottery for city residents
wishing to buy a new car.
BYD shares were trading at a high of HK$20.60, up 24.6
percent at 0729 GMT, outpacing a 2.3 percent gain in the blue
chip Hang Seng Index.
The shares were still down 50 percent from the end of 2010
because of the company's poor auto sales and earnings.
Analysts said the rally was mainly due to market talk that
government car purchase restrictions would not apply to electric
cars.
Strong demand for cars would be released if potential buyers
who did not receive a licence to buy a car were able to purchase
electric cars, said Daiwa Securities analyst Jeff Chung.
The statement also called on electric vehicle pilot cities
to draw up plans to install charging points for individual users
in parking lots where they live. The pilot cities include
Beijing, Hefei, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
"But the upside for BYD should be limited," Chung said,
adding that BYD's e-6 electric car would account for about 2
percent of the company's production capacity next year.
Government policy would favour the development of electric
cars, but the real pick up in sales would not start until late
2012 or 2013, he said.
