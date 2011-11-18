SHANGHAI Nov 18 Electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd said on Friday its Hong Kong subsidiary will transfer a 33.4 percent stake in Foshan Jin hui Hi-tech Photoelectric Material Co to 100 Industrial Co for 496 million yuan ($78.1 million).

The firm said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange that transferring the stake in Foshan Jin Hui, which manufactures membranes, will help BYD focus on its core business strengths.

Foshan Jin hui was a joint venture set up by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett-backed BYD and Foshan Plastics Group. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)