BEIJING Aug 30 BYD Co Ltd ,
a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett,
plans to cut its sales force by about 70 percent, a Chinese
website said on Tuesday, after the company reported a nearly 90
percent drop in first-half earnings,
About 1,000 people in BYD's sales arm would be asked to
resign initially, with the ultimate goal of cutting the
headcount to 800, from 2,600, eeo.com.cn said on Tuesday, citing
unnamed BYD employees.
Further layoffs in other departments were possible, the
website reported said.
Several BYD executives contacted by Reuters either declined
to comment or could not be reached.
BYD, 10 percent owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N), reported an 89 percent plunge in net income in the
first half, lagging domestic rivals.
State auto group SAIC Motor Corp Ltd reported a
46 percent jump in earnings during the period, while Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd said net income rose 17
percent.
Xia Zhibin, head of the BYD's sales unit, resigned earlier
in the month citing personal reasons. Analysts said slumping
sales were likely to have played a part in the move.
BYD sold 259,915 vehicles in the first seven months, down
19.3 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Additional reporting by
Alison Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)