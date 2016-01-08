* BYD revises 2015 profit estimate up, to 518-557 pct rise
* China automakers gain from rising demand for green cars
and SUVs
* BYD shares jump 7.2 pct in Shenzhen
(Adds share price, other automaker forecasts)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 8 BYD Co, a
Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
, raised its 2015 profit estimate to a five-year high,
citing strong demand for its electric and plug-in hybrid
vehicles.
Despite a slowing economy and volatile financial markets,
Chinese automakers such as BYD and Geely Automobile
Holdings have flagged bumper profits for 2015, boosted
by favourable government policies and consumer preferences that
stoked demand for their products.
BYD, which primarily makes electric and hybrid vehicles,
said late on Thursday it expects net profit attributable to
shareholders to climb between 518 percent and 557 percent for
2015, compared with an earlier forecast of a rise in the range
of 435 percent to 481 percent.
Shares in BYD traded up 7.2 percent in Shenzhen and 2.8
percent in Hong Kong by the close of the morning session after
the announcement.
Separately, Geely said late on Wednesday its profit would
rise 50 percent to 60 percent for 2015.
Government policies drove a quadrupling in demand for
so-called "new energy vehicles" in China last year, while
consumers snapped up sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and
increasingly sought out more bang for their buck, trends that
have helped Chinese automakers weather the slowest economic
growth in 25 years.
Some Chinese car makers are predicting further sales growth
in 2016. This week, Chongqing Changan Automobile
said it expects sales this year to increase at least 6.2 percent
to 2.95 million vehicles, while Geely said it aims for an 18
percent rise to 600,000 units. Great Wall Motor Co
, which focuses on SUVs, said it's targeting 11.4
percent sales growth.
BYD's estimated net income of at least 2.3 billion yuan
($349.15 million) for 2015 would be its highest since 2010.
The automaker's bet on Chinese consumers embracing electric
and hybrid vehicles has started to pay off thanks to government
subsidies, strict national fuel economy targets and big cities
putting fewer limits on electric cars than traditional petrol
powered vehicles.
Buffett's company owns 9.1 percent of BYD.
The Chinese automaker said that even though it is producing
electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles at full capacity, it cannot
meet demand, adding that it had received "a mountain of orders"
for its K9 electric buses and E6 cars.
($1 = 6.5875 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Engen Tham; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)