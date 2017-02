(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show percentage change applies to profit for first nine months (not third quarter)

BEIJING Oct 28 BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported an 85.5 percent plunge in nine-months earnings as it struggles to revamp its over-stretched dealer network amid a slowing market.

BYD posted a net profit of 77.4 million yuan for the July-September period, in a filing to the stock exchange.

The company had previously projected an 85-95 percent declined in net profit for the first three quarters. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)