BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, forecast on Thursday a five-fold jump in first-half net profit, citing strong demand for its electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Shenzhen-based company forecast a 382 percent to 425 percent rise in net profit for the first half to 2.25 billion to 2.45 billion yuan ($347.29 million-$378.16 million), according to stock exchange filings.

For the first quarter, BYD reported 851 million yuan ($131.35 million) in profit, a seven-fold increase year-on-year and in line with its forecast last month of a 495 percent to 644 percent rise.

The automaker reported a similarly large rise for 2015 full-year net profit last month as overall new-energy vehicle sales in China more than quadrupled thanks to aggressive government policies including subsidies, tax incentives and more leeway in awarding license plates for green cars.

That surge has carried through to this year with sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles doubling in the first quarter.

The auto division of BYD, which is also a major producer of batteries for personal electronics, focuses on making electric and hybrid vehicles such as its best-selling Qin plug-in hybrid sedan.

The government sees such vehicles as the domestic auto industry's best shot at closing a competitive gap with more experienced global rivals and as a method to curb pollution.

Buffett's company owns 9.1 percent of BYD. ($1 = 6.4788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)