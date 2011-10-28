(Add analyst comment, details)
* Jan-Sept net down 86 pct largely on weak auto sales
* Q4 outlook dim as policy change further dents demand
* K-listed shares down 57 pct so far this year
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Oct 28 BYD Co Ltd
, a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire
Warren Buffett, reported an 85.5 percent plunge in earnings for
the first nine months as it struggles to revamp its
over-stretched dealer network amid a slowing market.
The outlook for the remainder of the year remains dim as
Beijing's policy changes may further damp auto demand in a
market that has already eased to a 3.6 percent gain in the first
three quarters, after years of breakneck expansion.
"The fourth quarter will be tough for all automakers. Many
people made their purchases in September to take advantage of
the 3,000 yuan subsidy for fuel-saving cars before it was too
late," said Yuantai Research analyst Charlene Gu. "It's quite
likely China's overall car sales will declined during the
period."
Beijing started giving 3,000 yuan to buyers of fuel-saving
cars in June 2010, with the number of models qualified for the
subsidies topping 300 units as of the end of that year. But
regulators raised the bar significantly from October, cutting
the number of models qualifying for the handout to just 49.
In a stock exchange filing, BYD projected its full-year
earnings to drop 35-65 percent, largely on weak auto sales and
falling profit margins.
BYD had been a rising star after an investment of $230
million from Buffet in 2009. Its F3 sedan was China's
best-selling car in 2009 and 2010, but it has been unable to
build on its initial success.
A lack of competitive new models, coupled with its
fast-growing dealerships, has taken a toll on the carmaker,
which ended the first half with an 89 percent plunge in
earnings.
The steeper-than-expected slow down of the world's largest
market this year after Beijing ended tax incentives for small
cars also hurt BYD and most other Chinese carmakers, which
dominate the lower-end of the market.
Xia Zhibin, head of the company's sales unit, resigned in
August citing personal reasons. Analysts said slumping sales
were likely to have played a part in the move.
In the first three months, BYD delivered 326,379 vehicles,
down 15.5 percent from a year earlier, lagging a 6.4 percent
gain of China's car market.
For January to September, it posted a net profit of 352.7
million yuan ($55 million), in line with its own forecast of a
85-95 percent decline.
NEW MODELS
To draw customers back to its showroom, BYD, 10 percent
owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), has rolled
out three cars this year -- the G3R, S6 sport utility vehicle,
and G6, its most pricey sedan.
Earlier in the week, it also start selling its e6 electric
car to retail customers in Shenzhen.
Chairman Wang Chuanfu said BYD should return to its growth
track, with auto sales rising 20-30 percent per year between
2013 and 2015.
BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares, which have lost 57 percent
since the start of the year, dropped 1.4 percent on Friday,
lagging a 1.68 percent gain by the Hang Seng Index .
Its Shenzhen-listed shares ended the day up 0.4 percent,
underperforming a 1.55 percent gain by the benchmark Shanghai
Composite index .
($1 = 6.359 yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)