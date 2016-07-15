UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 15 South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a stake in Chinese automaker BYD to enhance its electric car parts and smartphone component businesses.
Samsung Electronics said the amount of the investment had not been finalised.
It also downplayed market expectations that the partnership could enable affiliate Samsung SDI to supply electric vehicle batteries to BYD.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources