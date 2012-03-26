HONG KONG, March 26 Shares in BYD Co Ltd
, a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, fell 6 percent in early trading in
Hong Kong on Monday after the company warned of a 65-95 percent
drop in first-quarter net profit on poor results from its solar
business.
The automaker made the quarterly earnings estimate after
reporting a 45 percent drop in net profit for 2011 to 1.38
billion yuan ($220 million).
BYD's Hong Kong listed shares fell 6 percent to HK$19.70,
while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent.
For company results please read here
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)