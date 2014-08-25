UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 25 Shares of BYD Co Ltd were set to open 8.7 percent lower in Hong Kong on Monday after it posted a drop in first-half net profit as sluggish sales of gasoline cars offset a surge in its electric vehicle business.
Stock of the Chinese carmaker, backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, were set to open at HK$44.90, the lowest since June 26, lagging a 0.3 percent fall in benchmark Hang Seng Index .
BYD saw its first half net profit fell 15.5 percent to 360.7 million yuan ($58.64 million) from 426.9 million yuan a year earlier, dragged down by a 27 percent fall in vehicle sales volume. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources