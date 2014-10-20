UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Byggmax Group Ab
* Q3 - net sales amounted to sek 1,228.1 m (1,175.2) up 4.5 percent
* Q3 - ebit amounted to sek 175.0 m (170.0)
* Plans to open between 7 to 13 stores in 2015
* Says unclear if weaker start to the quarter was due to weather, or if underlying market trend has also played a part. Link to report: here Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources