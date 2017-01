WARSAW Oct 26 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , reported on Wednesday a 10 percent annual fall in its third-quarter net profit due to costs of a bank tax.

Poland's third-largest bank in terms of assets, BZ WBK said its net profit fell to 426 million zlotys ($107.52 million) in the third quarter and came exactly in line with analysts' expectations. ($1 = 3.9620 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Marcin Goettig)