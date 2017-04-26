WARSAW, April 26 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander, reported on Wednesday an almost 19-percent annual fall in its first-quarter net profit due to higher costs of guarantee funds booked.

Poland's third-largest bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 453 million zloty ($117.39 million) in the first quarter, but it came above analysts' expectations of 441 million zloty. ($1 = 3.8588 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)