BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
WARSAW, April 26 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander, reported on Wednesday an almost 19-percent annual fall in its first-quarter net profit due to higher costs of guarantee funds booked.
Poland's third-largest bank in terms of assets said its net profit fell to 453 million zloty ($117.39 million) in the first quarter, but it came above analysts' expectations of 441 million zloty. ($1 = 3.8588 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.