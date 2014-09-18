WARSAW, Sept 18 Poland's third largest lender in
terms of assets, BZ WBK, said on Thursday Aviva
will buy 17 percent of the shares in two joint ventures it has
with the bank in the insurance sector.
Last year Aviva and BZ WBK, Santander's Polish arm,
transferred 16 percent of both insurance joint ventures to the
bank. This move increased the bank's net profit by 336 million
zlotys ($103 million) due to a revaluation of the bank's stakes.
The bank said in a statement on Thursday Aviva had notified
it that it exercised a buy option on 17 percent stakes in BZ
WBK-AVIVA TUnZ and BZ WBK-AVIVA TUO.
By 09:19 GMT BZ WBK shares rose by 1.5 percent on the Warsaw
stock exchange, while the main bourse index was down
0.3 percent.
Analysts said that most probably Aviva, in executing its buy
option, valued the joint venture stakes higher than the bank did
it in its books.
"I think that the influence on bank's profits will be
positive, significantly positive, but we need more information
to assess it," DM BOS brokerage banking analyst Michal
Sobolewski said.
BZ WBK said it had no immediate comment on the how the
transaction would influence its profits.
(1 US dollar = 3.2491 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)