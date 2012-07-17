WARSAW, July 17 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) finalised on Tuesday a 332 million zlotys ($97.01 million) investment in Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, Bank Zachodni said.

The EBRD bought 1.56 million shares in the unit, for 212.6 zlotys each, as part of Zachodni's tie-up with smaller rival Kredyt Bank.

The shares, issued in a private placement, will represent over 2 percent in Bank Zachodni WBK's capital.

Spain's Santander, which controls over 96 percent of the bank it bought from Allied Irish Banks last year, in February doubled its bet on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank from Belgian lender KBC.

Its plan is to turn the unit into Poland's No. 3 lender, behind state-owned PKO and UniCredit's Pekao . ($1 = 3.4222 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)