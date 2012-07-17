WARSAW, July 17 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) finalised on
Tuesday a 332 million zlotys ($97.01 million) investment in Bank
Zachodni WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, Bank
Zachodni said.
The EBRD bought 1.56 million shares in the unit, for 212.6
zlotys each, as part of Zachodni's tie-up with smaller rival
Kredyt Bank.
The shares, issued in a private placement, will represent
over 2 percent in Bank Zachodni WBK's capital.
Spain's Santander, which controls over 96 percent of the
bank it bought from Allied Irish Banks last year, in February
doubled its bet on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank from
Belgian lender KBC.
Its plan is to turn the unit into Poland's No. 3 lender,
behind state-owned PKO and UniCredit's Pekao
.
($1 = 3.4222 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)