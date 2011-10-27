WARSAW Oct 27 Third-quarter net profit at
Poland's BZ WBK bank , a unit of Spain's Santander
, jumped by more than half to a higher-than-expected 345
million zlotys ($108 million), the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to net 302
million zlotys, thanks to higher fee income and lower provisions
for bad loans.
In March, Santander finalised its takeover of BZ WBK from
Allied Irish Banks by buying 96 percent stake in the
Polish lender via a public tender, for 15.9 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Patryk Wasilewski;
Editing by David Hulmes)