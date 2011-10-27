WARSAW Oct 27 Third-quarter net profit at Poland's BZ WBK bank , a unit of Spain's Santander , jumped by more than half to a higher-than-expected 345 million zlotys ($108 million), the bank said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to net 302 million zlotys, thanks to higher fee income and lower provisions for bad loans.

In March, Santander finalised its takeover of BZ WBK from Allied Irish Banks by buying 96 percent stake in the Polish lender via a public tender, for 15.9 billion zlotys.

