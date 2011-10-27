* Eyes increase in net profit in 2012 vs. 2011

WARSAW, Oct 27 Poland's BZ WBK bank , a unit of Spain's Santander , expects net profit to continue its upward trend in 2012 and beat this year's result, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Its net profit has jumped nearly 40 percent to 986 million zlotys ($310 million) so far this year, after a better-than-expected third quarter due to higher fee income and lower provisions.

"For sure we are planning an increase in net and pre-tax profit this year and by more than the sector's average," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.

The lender's net jumped by more than half to 345 million zlotys in the January-September period, beating analysts' forecasts for 302 million.

Morawiecki also told Reuters the bank was ready to pay a dividend from this year's net profit and that it would be "noticeable". He gave no further details.

Last year the bank paid 8 zlotys per share, a total of 585 million zlotys, in dividends.

In March, Santander finalised its takeover of BZ WBK from Allied Irish Banks by buying a 96 percent stake in the Polish lender via a public tender, for 15.9 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Piotr Bujnicki, writing by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by David Hulmes)