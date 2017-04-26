WARSAW, April 26 Poland's third largest lender
by assets, BZ WBK, plans to maintain its dividend
policy in 2018, even if the regulator KNF, asks it to withhold
from payment from 2017 profit, BZ WBK Chief Executive Officer
(CEO) Michal Gajewski said on Wednesday.
This year KNF recommended BZ WBK not to pay a dividend from
2016 profit, but the bank, a unit of Spain's Santander
has decided to pay a dividend from 2014 and 2015 profits
instead. Asked whether the bank will ask for the same next year
if the regulator again asks it not pay out a dividend from 2017
profit Gajewski said:
"Then, we will again ask KNF whether we can pay a dividend
for 2016."
Gajewski also said that he expects the bank to improve net
result in 2017 versus 2016 excluding one-off gain on VISA shares
sale that boosted its net profit in 2016 by 256 million
zloty($66.18 million).
($1 = 3.8683 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)