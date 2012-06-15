WARSAW, June 15 Poland's financial regulator KNF
reprimanded Fitch Ratings after the agency cut its rating of
Santander's BZ WBK bank, intensifying the
debate over how rating agencies should assess foreign-controlled
lenders amid euro zone turmoil.
On Friday, Fitch downgraded BZ WBK's long-term rating to
'BBB' from 'A-', following Santander's downgrade, saying that it
reduces its ability to provide support to BZ WBK.
"This justification is incomprehensible, given the fact that
BZ WBK (...) is a well-capitalised stock-listed firm, which is
not involved in risky euro zone markets, (...) whose operations
are not dependent on financing and support from Santander," KNF
said in a rare press statement.
The regulator has earlier expressed views that rating
agencies should refrain from automatic downgrades of relatively
stable Polish banks as a consequence of cutting the ratings of
their key shareholders, often large European banking groups.
