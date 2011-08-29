PARIS Aug 29 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 1.54 percent at 0657 GMT

LAGARDERE (LAGA.PA)

The French media group's Chief Financial Officer told Les Echos that a listing of the company's 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France is unlikely in current market conditions, but might take place by the end of the year.

EUROPEAN BANKS (BNPP.PA) (SOGN.PA) (CAGR.PA) (CNAT.PA)

The new head of the IMF on Saturday called on global policymakers to pursue urgent action, including forcing European banks to bulk up their capital, to prevent a descent into a renewed world recession.

AMUNDI (SOGN.PA) (CAGR.PA)

Dubai's Abraaj Capital acquired the North African private equity operations of French asset manager Amundi, it said on Sunday, aiming to beef up its presence in the fast-growing region. [ID:nL5E7JS08O]

GAP INC (GPS.N) The U.S. clothing chain said it plans to open its first Banana Republic store in France in Paris in early December 2011. [GPS.N]

INGENICO (INGC.PA)

The French payment service provider said it had acquired the acquisition of TNET, an Italian company specialized in technical services for payment terminals. Transaction details were not disclosed.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide...................<EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index...............................FTEU3 DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors............................PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors.......................PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors......................PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers........................PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers.........................PL.PEUR

Main stock markets: Dow Jones................DJI Wall Street report .....[.N] Nikkei 225..............N225 Tokyo report............[.T] FTSE 100................FTSE London report...........[.L] Xetra DAX..............GDAXI Frankfurt market stories[.F] CAC-40..................FCHI Paris market stories...[.PA] World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook..........EQUITYPOLL1 Western European IPO diary..........................WEUIPO European Asset Allocation.........................[EUR/ASSET]

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... [TOP/EQE] World stock markets....[GLANCE/STX]

Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................[FRX/]