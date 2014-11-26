BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 26 C-Rad AB :
* Concludes sales agreement with Elekta K.K. for Japanese market
* Signed an agreement for sales and service of Catalyst and Sentinel in Japan
* Both products have received approval from Japanese authorities
* Agreement gives Elekta K.K. distribution rights to package and sell systems together with new linear accelerators, and also to upgrade existing customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.