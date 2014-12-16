Dec 16 C-Rad AB :

* Order for three C-RAD systems from German customer

* C-RAD secured an order of two Catalyst HD systems as well as a Sentinel system from Klinikum Chemnitz

* Says total order value including options is worth 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($459,185)

* Says delivery and installation of first two systems will be in summer of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6222 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)