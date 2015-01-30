BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 C-Rad AB :
* Q4 net sales 18.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.25 million) versus 16.8 million crowns year ago
* End-Q4 order intake 24.6 million crowns versus 18.4 million crowns year ago
* End-Q4 order backlog 36.4 million crowns versus 21.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 4.7 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2684 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
April 5 President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, was questioned about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry by Democrats on a key Senate committee on Wednesday ahead of a vote on whether to advance his nomination for a vote by the full Senate.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 5 The last time a U.S. state tried to execute two inmates on the same day, a poorly secured intravenous tube popped out, lethal injection chemicals sprayed in the death chamber and staff said the pressure of dual executions exposed flaws in the protocol.