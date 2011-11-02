LONDON Nov 2 Two private equity firms are squaring up against domestic retailers in the 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) race to buy the Netherlands' number two supermarket chain C1000, people familiar with the situation said.

Bain and BC Partners have been taken into the second round of the sale process, where they face Dutch groups including Jumbo and Sperwer Holding, owner of the Plus supermarket brand, two of the people said.

Another unnamed local rival is into the second phase of the auction, the people said.

The groups named declined to comment or were not available for comment. (Reporting by Simon Meads; editing by Steve Slater)