* Q3 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.54
* Q3 rev $1.26 bln vs est $1.21 bln
* Ups FY12 outlook for adj EPS and rev
* Hikes annual dividend
* Shares up 18 pct after market
By Siddharth Cavale
Jan 24 Business software maker CA Inc
posted quarterly results above Wall Street estimates on
stronger subscription revenue, raised its full-year outlook and
boosted its annual dividend, sending its shares up 18 percent in
extended trading.
"The numbers were solid (in the quarter) but the bigger
surprise was the timing and the magnitude of the dividend
increase," Kirk Materne, analyst with Evercore Partners, told
Reuters.
CA announced plans to return about 80 percent of its free
cash flow to shareholders through fiscal 2014 by raising its
annual dividend five folds to $1.00 per share. It also said it
would repurchase up to $1.5 billion of common stock.
"(The dividend increase) just opens up a new potential
investor base for CA...and the new dividend yield is going to
create new floor for the shares," Materne said.
The company also said it continues to expect over three
years an acceleration to mid-single digit constant currency
organic revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin expansion
of 100 basis points annually.
It also forecast low double-digit annual adjusted earnings
per share growth rate in constant currency over the same period.
The company, which makes software to manage large computer
networks, raised its outlook for fiscal 2012. It now sees
adjusted earnings of $2.21 to $2.25 per share, on revenue growth
of 6 percent translating to revenue of 4.8 billion.
It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $2.13 to $2.18
per share, on a revenue growth range of 5-6 percent.
Third-quarter earnings rose to $206 million, or 54 cents a
share, from $200 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.
CA shares, which have gained about 20 percent since touching
a year-low of $18.60 in August last year, rose to $27.00 in
extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $22.82 on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)