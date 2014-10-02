(Adds detail from O1 statement)

VIENNA Oct 2 UniCredit Bank Austria has sold its 16-percent stake in Austrian property firm CA Immobilien to a private holding company based in Cyprus, in a 295 million-euro deal ($373 million), CA Immobilien said on Thursday.

A source close to the situation said that net capital gain from the CA Immo sale for Bank Austria was estimated at 15 million to 20 million euros. The rest of CA Immobilien's shares are in free float.

"O1 Group Limited ... parent company of O1 Properties Ltd, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 15,954,891 ordinary shares, that correspond to approximately 16.35 percent of the outstanding share capital and voting rights of CA Immo ... from Unicredit Bank Austria," O1 said in an emailed statement.

"The purchase price of 18.50 euros per share represents a premium to the existing market price but a discount to net asset value per share," O1 said.

The deal is expected to close on or about November 10.

O1 intends to launch a voluntary public takeover bid for up to about 26 percent of CA Immo's issued ordinary shares, it said.

CA Immo's shares closed at 15.64 euros on Thursday, down 1.9 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Greg Mahlich)