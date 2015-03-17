VIENNA, March 17 Austrian property group CA Immo
and Russian partner O1 Group are not at this stage
planning a full takeover of Immofinanz or considering
a merger with the Austrian peer, CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno
Ettenauer said on Tuesday.
He told reporters the partners see their current offer of
2.80 euros per share for a 13.5 percent stake in Immofinanz as
fair. Immofinanz had earlier dismissed the offer price as "much
too low".
The share was trading at 2.805 euros by 0953 GMT, down 0.9
percent.
