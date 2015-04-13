UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
VIENNA, April 13 Austrian property group Immofinanz has sued rival CA Immo to try to prevent it from buying more shares or exercising voting rights in a bid battle, magazine Profil reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Vienna's Commercial Court confirmed it was handling the lawsuit filed last week and would try to rule on it by Friday, when Immofinanz shareholders meet to address a counter bid by Immofinanz for a minority stake in CA Immo.
Immofinanz last week recommended its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that CA Immo and its partner O1 Group made for a minority stake in the company.
The rivals are trying to build minority stakes in each other in a heated battle that could eventually lead to a merged group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion).
The head of O1's property unit said last week that CA Immo and O1 Group did not intend to raise the offer, which expires on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February