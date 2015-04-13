* Austrian property rivals want minority stakes in each other

* Prospects of eventual merger in long term

* CA Immo bid runs out on Wednesday (Adds CA Immo comments, details on CA Immo lawsuit)

VIENNA, April 13 Austrian property companies Immofinanz and CA Immo have launched lawsuits in an increasingly bitter battle as they seek to buy minority stakes in one another.

Immofinanz said on Monday it was suing CA Immo to try to prevent it from buying more shares or exercising voting rights related to its current stake in Immofinanz, while CA Immo said it had filed a lawsuit against Immofinanz's chief executive over comments he made in a media interview.

The two sides are trying to build stakes in each other in what analysts believe is a battle for control ahead of an eventual merger to create a group with a combined property portfolio of around 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion).

A spokesman for Vienna's Commercial Court confirmed it was handling Immofinanz's lawsuit filed last week and would try to rule on it by Friday, when Immofinanz shareholders meet to discuss its bid for a minority stake in CA Immo.

CA Immo described the lawsuit as a "desperate attempt" to fend off its offer, adding Immofinanz's complaint had no valid basis.

CA Immo and partner O1 Group already hold around 4 percent in Immofinanz and expect to get around 20 percent by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, CA Immo said it had filed a lawsuit against Immofinanz CEO Eduard Zehetner over an interview in which he said CA Immo had not respected an agreement for the two firms not to seek to buy shares in one another before the end of May.

CA Immo said no such agreement had come into force.

Immofinanz last week recommended its shareholders reject a 2.80 euro per share offer that CA Immo and O1 made for a minority stake in the company.

The head of O1's property unit said last week that CA Immo and O1 did not intend to raise the offer, which expires on Wednesday. Immofinanz shares were trading at 2.787 euros at 1000 GMT.

($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)