VIENNA, March 25 Austria's BWB competition
authority said on Wednesday that real estate company CA Immo
and partner O1 were in effect seeking a voting stake
of at least 25 percent in property rival Immofinanz.
CA Immo and O1 Group, which already own around 3.3 percent
of Immofinanz, published their offer for 2.80 euros ($3) per
share for a further stake of around 13.5 percent. CA Immo had no
immediate comment on the BWB statement.
According to the offer document, CA Immo and O1 are not now
planning a takeover of Immofinanz or to interfere with
day-to-day business, but might buy more shares after the current
offer finishes.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
