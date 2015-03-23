VIENNA, March 23 Austrian real estate company CA
Immobilien on Monday confirmed preliminary results
released last week that showed funds from operations rose 10.4
percent to 70 million euros ($76.7 million).
Austrian peer Immofinanz plans to offer 18.50
euros per share to buy an initial stake of up to 29 percent in
CA Immo, turning the tables on its smaller rival which is itself
looking to increase its holding in Immofinanz.
CA Immo reiterated on Monday that it would propose a 0.45
euro 2014 dividend, up from 2013's 0.40 euro. It said funds from
operations (FFO1) in 2014, which reflect earnings before taxes
and real estate sales, beat its target of 63 million.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)