(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

FRANKFURT/VIENNA Oct 3 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien said on Friday it did not expect a change in strategy with the arrival of new shareholder O1 and that the investor had said it did not intend to raise its stake beyond the planned 26 percent.

O1 board member Dmitry Mints also confirmed O1 did not plan to buy any further CA Immo shares. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)