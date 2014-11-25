* 9mo FFO 1 recurring earnings up 14 pct to 54.0 mln euros

* Confirms target for recurring earnings of at least 63 mln

* To buy back up to 2.8 pct of shares at up to 14.25 eur/shr (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Nov 25 Austrian real estate company CA Immobilien boosted recurring earnings 14 percent in the first nine months and stuck to its 2014 outlook on Tuesday.

The company's favoured earnings measure, which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO I profit, increased to 54.0 million euros ($67.3 million), it said in a statement.

"Operational developments in the final three months of 2014 are expected to be as positive as those seen in the preceding quarters, thus producing a satisfactory result for the year as a whole. The FFO I target for the business year 2014 of at least 63 million euros is confirmed," it said.

CA Immo said it would acquire treasury shares for up to 20 million euros under previous shareholder authorisation. It set a limit of 14.25 euros per share to buy back up to 2.8 percent of its share capital between Dec. 1, 2014 and Oct. 7, 2016.

UniCredit Bank Austria last month sold its 16 percent stake in CA Immobilien to O1 Group, a private holding company based in Cyprus, in a 295 million euro deal.

CA Immo said last month it did not expect a change in strategy with the arrival of O1, which intends to raise its stake to as high as 26 percent.

Two representatives of O1 set to replace the Bank Austria supervisory board members will stand for election at a shareholders' meeting scheduled for Dec. 19, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and David Holmes)