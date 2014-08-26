BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing
VIENNA Aug 26 Austrian property group CA Immo boosted its full-year guidance for recurring earnings (FFO I) on Tuesday after they increased 15 percent in the first half to 35.8 million euros($47.2 million).
"On the basis of the positive operational business developments in the first six months, we expect recurring earnings (FFO I) to at least match the previous year's level of 63 million euros (guidance increase of c. 15 percent) despite last year's extensive property sales," Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.
FFO I earnings are before taxes and after real estate sales.
(1 US dollar = 0.7579 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results