BRIEF-Leucrotta Exploration announces a strategic montney land acquisition and a $50 mln bought deal financing
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc. announces a strategic montney land acquisition and a $50 million bought deal financing
June 1 Business software maker CA Inc appointed Otto Berkes, one of the four founders of Microsoft Corp's Xbox console, as chief technology officer.
Berkes was most recently the technology chief at Time Warner Inc's HBO and worked on the development of HBO GO amongst other things.
Before joining HBO, Berkes spent 18 years at Microsoft. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc. announces a strategic montney land acquisition and a $50 million bought deal financing
* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - forecasts Q2 2017 distribution of $0.2642 per share, an increase of 3.0 percent compared to Q1 2017 distribution
* Sunpower comments on First Solar's announcement concerning its interests in 8point3 Energy Partners