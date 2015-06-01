June 1 Business software maker CA Inc appointed Otto Berkes, one of the four founders of Microsoft Corp's Xbox console, as chief technology officer.

Berkes was most recently the technology chief at Time Warner Inc's HBO and worked on the development of HBO GO amongst other things.

Before joining HBO, Berkes spent 18 years at Microsoft. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)