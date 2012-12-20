LONDON Dec 20 Britain's aviation regulator said
on Thursday it was minded to rule that Stansted should not be
fully de-regulated because the airport has a level of market
power among low cost and charter carriers that may be
substantial.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that market power
was likely to become substantial between 2014 and 2019 as
airport capacity constraints continue to tighten in the London
region.
"Our core focus is protecting consumers and improving their
experience," Iain Osborne, CAA Director of Regulatory Policy,
said.
"The evidence tends to suggest we cannot be confident
competition alone will deliver this. However, this does not mean
we would necessarily continue with traditional price controls -
we would consult on that next year."
The CAA has provisionally concluded that it would be better
to remedy possible abuse of Stansted's market power both with
economic regulation and general competition law.
The CAA said its assessment had come about because of new
powers which enable it to be far more flexible. Instead of
imposing price controls it can now grant airports economic
licences with varying conditions to ensure consumers are
protected.