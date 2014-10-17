Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Caatoosee AG
* Says after completion of operating business, no more sales have been achieved for nine months 2014 (previous year: 0.0 million euros)
* Reports for nine months 2014 profit of 1.3 million euros (previous year: 112,000 euros)
* Expects that conclusion of liquidation in 2014 is no longer possible
* Expects completion of liquidation in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)