Oct 17 Caatoosee AG

* Says after completion of operating business, no more sales have been achieved for nine months 2014 (previous year: 0.0 million euros)

* Reports for nine months 2014 profit of 1.3 million euros (previous year: 112,000 euros)

* Expects that conclusion of liquidation in 2014 is no longer possible

* Expects completion of liquidation in FY 2015