UPDATE 1-IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
SYDNEY Feb 26 Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's monopoly taxi booking company, said first half net profit slumped by more than a fifth as it lost business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
Net profit was A$24.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$31.2 million in the previous first half.
Revenue fell 11.8 percent to A$88.6 million, which the company said was the result of new price controls limiting the commission it is allowed to charge. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
(Adds company news items, futures) April 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million). * BARCLAY