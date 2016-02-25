SYDNEY Feb 26 Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's monopoly taxi booking company, said first half net profit slumped by more than a fifth as it lost business to ride sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.

Net profit was A$24.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$31.2 million in the previous first half.

Revenue fell 11.8 percent to A$88.6 million, which the company said was the result of new price controls limiting the commission it is allowed to charge. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)