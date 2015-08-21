SYDNEY Aug 21 Taxi services firm Cabcharge
Australia Ltd reported a 16.6 percent fall in statutory
net profit on Friday after state governments curbed the fees it
is allowed to charge passengers and amid tough competition from
ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
Net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was A$46.8 million
($34.3 million), compared with A$56.1 million a year ago.
Revenue dropped 4.7 percent to A$188 million.
Cabcharge has hired software developers to build apps for a
new taxi payment system as it fights back against the growing
popularity of Uber in Australia.
($1 = 1.3648 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)